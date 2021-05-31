Fountain Central came into their sectional softball game with Covington on a high note having earlier defeated Lafayette Central Catholic on the sectional host’s home field, but while things started well for the Mustangs, the Trojans eventually exploded for a 17-3 win in five innings.
After Covington went down in order in the top of the first, Fountain Central scored two run in their half as Maddie Medley got things going with a double and then Kacey Kirkpatrick reached on a Trojan error to put runners on the on the corners.
Sami Krout came in as a courtesy runner for pitcher Kirkpatrick and promptly stole second, moving to third when Chloe Golia singled in Medley.
The Mustangs tried a double steal with Golia heading to second and Krout to home, but it failed as the Trojans could not get Golia but threw home to tag out Krout.
Hannah Wood singled to send Golia across the plate and then Katie Brown reached on a ground ball, but the duo ended on first and second as the next Mustang batter struck out to end the inning at 2-0.
Kirkpatrick gave up a walk and a teammate made an error in the Covington second, but they did not matter as the freshman pitcher struck out the other three Trojans she faced.
Fountain Central loaded the bases in their half of the second with one out, but got nothing from it as the next two batters both flied out.
Covington took the lead in the third on two walks, a double by pitcher Briley Peyton, two more walks and wild pitch for a 3-2 score.
Fountain Central went down in order and then the Trojans took over and put the game out of reach, scoring thirteen runs as they sent 19 batters to the plate in the top of the fourth.
The inning started with a walk, a double by Paige Messmore, a single by Emily Holycross and a triple by Hope Linville that made it 6-2.
The Mustangs changed pitchers at that point, but the Covington streak continued as Peyton doubled Linville home, Shiann Haymaker was hit by a pitch and Tyra Hammer reached on an error that loaded the bases.
Peyton scored on a passed ball for an 8-2 tally and after a ground out, Lauryn Kempen and Zolyssa Chambers, batting for Holycross, walked to force in Haymaker.
Fountain Central then brought Kirkpatrick back in to pitch and Messmore hit a ground ball the Mustangs misplayed allowing Hammer to score, Kempen to reach third and Champers to get to second at 10-2.
Holycross then hit the first pitch she saw over the left centerfield fence for a grand slam home run that drove Kempen, Chambers and Messmore as well as herself for a 14-2 score.
Three walks, a hit batter and a single followed to make the score 16-2.
Fountain Central then brough in Kendra Earlywine to pitch and she got Kempen to hit into an inning-ending fielder’s choice that drove in the final run of the game for Covington for a 17-2 lead.
The Mustangs, showing the grit and effort they have displayed all season, came right back to pick up a run on a walk and three singles, by Medley, Kirkpatrick and Golia, to make it 17-3 before the next batter was an out to end the inning.
Covington picked up only a single on their next at-bat in the fifth but Fountain Central could get no closer as they went down in order to end the game on the 10-run rule in the 17-3 contest.
Trojan coach Ryan Sowers said his team was nervous going into the game, but that once they settled down, they began to play “good ball”.
For Mustang mentor Ric Walke, it was a rough ending to a year that had its ups and downs, with the team battling to the end, but saying his team hit “at’em” balls when they were at the plate and couldn’t make the key plays on defense when they had to do so.
It marks the final game for seniors Shelby Marshall (who was out injured the final two weeks of the season) and Marley Massey with Walke saying their leadership will be missed.