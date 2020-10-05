There were a goodly number of things that made the gridiron contest between visiting Attica and Covington unpredictable going into the game.
Due to injuries, the Red Ramblers had played fewer games, but they had a better record at 3-1 than did the Trojans at 3-3.
It was homecoming night for Covington but fans were limited and spaced out in the stands due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Toss in that the two teams are rivals and 2-2 against each other over the last four seasons and it was anyone’s game to win.
The contest started as evenly as possible with each team going 3-and-out and punting.
The exchange of kicks, however, gave Attica excellent field position on their own 49 and they immediately began to use their ground game with Zach Black, Bradley Britt and quarterback John Britt carrying the ball.
Once the Ramblers reached the Covington 20, they used a pass to Bradley Britt and then let John Britt make the final run to the endzone for a 6-0 lead when the two-point try failed with 9 ½ minutes gone in the first quarter.
The second possession for Covington did much better than their first as they moved from their own 35 into Attica territory in two plays on passes from quarterback Alan Karrfalt to Asa Hohenstein and Duncan Keller.
After another couple of passes, Karrfalt handed the ball to Neil Ellmore for the final two yards to the goal line for an 8-6 score after Karrfalt passed to Keller on the two-point try.
An Attica three-and-out followed, after which the Trojans drove to the endzone again, taking a dozen plays to go 80 yards including four passes to Hohenstein with the last one being seven yards for the touchdown.
Karrfalt threw to Ellmore for the two-point play that made it 16-6 with 7:10 left in the half.
The Ramblers could not get their offense going and again went three-and out.
Covington continued their aerial assault for another touchdown, sending passes to Evan Valdez, Dane Gerling, Keller and Hohenstein that led to a final one of five yards to Keller for a 22-6 score when the two-point try failed.
The Hohenstein completion was noteworthy as it came off a fake punt when Covington, facing a fourth-and-28 from their own 43, let punter and backup quarterback Conlan Moore throw the ball for a 31-yard gain and a first down that kept the drive alive.
Attica reached their own 45 in three plays to start their next possession and, facing fourth-and-one, they went to the air, but a tipped pass gave the ball back to Covington.
The Trojans took only four plays to score their 30th point of the game as they threw all four times including a 29-yard pass to Gerling that he grabbed one-handed as he crossed the goal line.
On their last possession of the half, Attica ran John Britt for a first down, threw to Zeb Shonkwiler for a completion, but then saw Brooks Nicely pick off a pass to give the ball back to Covington with four seconds left in a half that ended 30-6 in favor of the hosts.
“We had a good start to the half,” Theron Schmid, the Attica head coach said. “We got the lead, but then they got into a rhythm and when they do that, they’re hard to stop. And when we finally did get them stopped, they used that fake punt. Without it, maybe we go into the half at 16-6 and are in this game.”
Covington got the ball to start the second half and the team punted after three incomplete passes.
Attica started on their own 35, picked up a first down on two runs by John Britt, but then senior quarterback then threw a pass that Wyatt Martin picked off for Covington.
Getting the ball in Attica territory, Covington again went to the air, hitting Valdez, Gerling and finally Ellmore for an eleven-yard catch and run.
Ellmore then dove into the endzone for the two-point conversion that made the score 38-6 midway through the third quarter.
On their next drive, Attica got good runs from Bradley Britt and Black, but a third down incompletion forced a punt.
Starting on their own 15, Covington went to the air with Karrfalt throwing to Nicely for 46 yards to the Attica 44, but the drive sputtered and the Trojans turned the ball over on downs with five minutes left in the third quarter.
Four plays later, after picking up a first down, the Ramblers threw another pick, this one hauled in by Jordan Inman for the third Trojan interception of the night.
Karrfalt would then go on to throw his fifth touchdown pass of the night, this one for 26 yards to Keller for a 44-6 lead that triggered the running clock rule.
Attica responded with their second score of the night as Black and John Britt carried before Bradley Britt carried the final four yards for a 44-12 score when the two-point try failed.
Covington brought in Moore in the quarterback position along with some other reserves and that crew managed a first down to chew up a good bit of the running clock before eventually punting.
Attica got the ball back with 1:39 left and ran three plays with the third one being a four-yard touchdown run by Hayden Galloway that made the final score 46-20 as no two-point play was run with the clock expiring.
Schmid admitted that the turnovers helped put the game away for Covington, but that there was a lot to like about the play of his team.
“We’re playing with a minimum roster and our guys have worked hard to get into good condition,” he said. “They played their guts out. I couldn’t ask for more from them, but with such a small team, we can’t really practice what we need to prepare for somebody like Covington.”
Asked how they make what preparations they can, given that they don’t have enough players for an 11-v-11 contest, Schmid said, “We had our alumni come in on Thursday to run some Covington stuff against us, but that only gives us a day to get ready and it showed at times tonight.”
Schmid closed by saying that the Ramblers have another winnable game on Friday and that he expects his team to be “eagerly looking forward” to the contest.
Covington coach Tyler Campbell said execution was the difference on the night.
“They scored first and when we’ve been behind early this year, we’ve struggled,” he explained “but tonight, we came out and got on a roll. We executed and that’s a key for us – making plays when we have to.”
Campbell said he was glad to see the three picks on defense, noting that turnovers are always important as they give the offense another chance to put points on the board.
Covington will next head to Tri-County to face the Cavaliers while Attica will host South Newton.