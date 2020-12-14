Covington under new coach Shaun Busick traveled to Attica on Friday to resume a rivalry that had played out over 200 times before, but under different conditions than in the past, with only a very limited numbers of fans in the stands for the game.
Both the visiting Trojan supporters and their Red Rambler counterparts did their best to make their voices heard, but the mostly empty gym lacked the energy that had been present in the past.
That did not seem to bother Covington as they jumped out to a 15-0 lead, with Alan Karrfalt leading the way with three treys in the run.
Attica finally reached the scoreboard with 1:42 left in the first period when Antonio Jerkins made a short jumper for a 15-2 score.
“It’s awfully hard to come back when you start down 15 points,” Bruce Patton, the Rambler head coach, said. “Once we settled down, we started to play pretty well, but that start hurt us.”
It was the first game of the season for Covington and the second for Attica after a 17-day delay that included limited practice for both teams due to Covid-19 problems, so as might be expected, the play was ragged at times.
With the change in head coaches for the Trojans, the team went to a zone defense most of the time, according to Busick who prefers that style of play, but who also noted that he might play some man-to-man down the road.
“We practiced against the zone,” Patton said, “but we just couldn’t find the spaces in it at first.”
That changed as the quarter wore on with Jackson Davis converting a three-point play after a lay-up and then knocking down a trey that made it 15-8 after one quarter.
Covington opened the second period on a 7-0 run using baskets and free throws from Savion Waddell and Logan Pinkerton to go up 22-8 on the way to a 27-10 halftime lead.
After being denied the ball most of the first half and being held scoreless, Brandt Gayler opened the third quarter with a lay-up and then saw Davis get a steal and basket, but Covington came back with two buckets for a 31-14 lead.
John Britt hit a three-pointer for Attica and then Gayler made a pair of lay-ups around a Trojan basket to make it 33-21, but a free throw by Waddell and a trey from Calvin Springer made it 37-21 going into the fourth quarter.
Jerkins made a reverse lay-up off a pass from Hunter Smith to get the Ramblers going but two lay-ups by Waddell in response made it 41-23.
Attica scored a pair of three-point plays sandwiched around a runner by Karrfalt for a 43-29 score, but then the Trojans ran off seven points in a row.
The Ramblers got a free throw from Gayler to stop the run, a point that put him in double figures for the half, but a late pair of free throws from Pinkerton made the final score 52-30.
“We didn’t know much about Covington this year,” Patton said, “except that they would probably play a zone defense. We cut our turnovers down from 32 last game to 16 this one, but we really need to cut them in half again.”
He continued, saying, “We had some open looks that didn’t fall for us and our ball movement was good sometimes and bad at other times. We’ve got a lot to work on, but I like we didn’t play scared even when we were down.”
Busick started his post-game comments by saying, “We are thankful to play basketball at all right now.”
He noted that the team had gotten extra time to practice due to earlier games being cancelled or postponed, but that, against Attica, his team was “good, average and poor.”
Busick said he liked the defensive intensity and the energy of the team, but that the squad still needs more practice time.
He only had time for a limited session before the Trojans returned home the following night and fell to 4A McCutcheon by the score of 53-49 to go 1-1 on the season.
Attica saw its Saturday game at Clinton Central postponed so they remain at 0-2.