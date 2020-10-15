The Covington Community Foundation was pleased to recently award a $1,000 grant for the City of Covington — Winter Coat Drive Give-Away.
In partnership with the City of Covington and the Covington United Methodist Church, new and gently used coats for children and adults will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis to area residents in need. The give-away will continue while coats last.According to Linda Knecht, with the City of Covington and Fauneil Bever of the Covington United Methodist Church, “This year’s coat drive give-away will be held October 13-16 at the Fountain County Courthouse. Participants should enter the north door on Washington St. to the lower level community room. Masks are required.”
Dale White, CEO of the Covington Community Foundation said, “It’s always a pleasure to give a hand up to some of our local children and families in need — especially as we move into the fall and winter seasons.”
The Covington Community Foundation, established in 1990, is a nonprofit, tax-exempt philanthropic organization that administers individual charitable funds from which grants and scholarships are distributed to benefit the citizens of Covington, IN.