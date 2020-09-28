A community winter coat give-away is being Oct. 13-16 (EDT) at the Fountain County Court House, 301 Fourth Street, Covington.
Free gently used and new coats are being distributed on a first come, first serve basis to area residents in need.
Participants should enter the north door on Washington Street to the lower level community room. Masks are required.
Additional information is available by calling (765) 366-1302 or (765) 585-3048.
The coat give-away is being hosted by the Covington United Methodist Church.