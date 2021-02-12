Washington, DC – Congressman Jim Baird (IN-04) was appointed recently to Ranking Member of the House Agriculture Committee’s Subcommittee on Biotechnology, Horticulture, and Research, according to information provided.
The Subcommittee focuses on improving our nation’s agriculture industry through advanced science, technology, research, and education. Baird is a Ph.D. animal scientist and former extension agent and says he understands the critical role that research, technological advancement, and education play in advancing our national food security, conservation and sustainability stewardship, and quality of life for rural Americans.
“Indiana’s Fourth Congressional District is a powerhouse for agricultural production and research. As the voice elected to represent these Hoosiers, I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead and shape the policy impacting the agriculture industry in our district. As a farmer and scientist, I am proud to be an agricultural leader in the House of Representatives, and I look forward to leveraging my expertise to pursue sound science and risk-based policy to benefit America’s farmers,” said Baird.
House Agriculture Committee Republican Leader Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson shared: “I am proud to announce Congressman Jim Baird as the Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Biotechnology, Horticulture, and Research. Jim’s distinguished career of service to this country and his personal history within the agriculture industry make him a thoughtful, valued leader on our Committee. I look forward to continuing our work together to support American farm families and rural communities as we prepare for the next Farm Bill.”
The Subcommittee on Biotechnology, Horticulture, and Research has jurisdiction over the policies, statutes, and markets relating to horticulture, including fruits, vegetables, nuts, and ornamentals; bees; and organic agriculture; policies and statutes relating to marketing and promotion orders; pest and disease management; bioterrorism; adulteration and quarantine matters; research, education, and extension; and biotechnology.