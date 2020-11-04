Sixth graders at the Southeast Fountain Elementary School are the proud recipients of a $1,000 grant from the Southeast Fountain Community Foundation, according to information from the foundation.
According to Ashley Brown, Band Director - Fountain Central Jr/Sr High School, “This grant will help start 6th grade band. We have 28 students signed up to participate; however, due to financial circumstances at home, many students need assistance with instrument rental, starter packs (which include mouthpieces, cleaning supplies, and the method book), and instrument repairs. Allowing these beginners to get started in band will help develop a solid program that perform at several community and school events as these student’s progress through school. Some events include athletic home games, community parades, and special holiday programs.”
According to Dale White, CEO of the Community Foundation, “Nearly everyone enjoys music, whether by listening to it, singing, or playing an instrument. But despite this almost universal interest, many schools are having to do away with their music education programs. This is a mistake, with schools losing not only an enjoyable subject, but a subject that can enrich students’ lives and education.” Southeast Fountain Community Foundation, founded in 1999, seeks to better the Southeast Fountain area by connecting people who care with causes that matter by making grants to non-profit organizations and awarding college scholarships to high school graduates.