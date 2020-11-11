The Attica Community Foundation is pleased to announce a $1,500 grant to Servants at Work (SAWs).
According to Rik Hagarty, the founder of SAWs, in a news release, “The purpose of this grant will allow the volunteers of SAWs to construct and install an ADA approved, high quality removable and reusable wooden wheelchair ramps for disabled, low income residents of the Attica area living at or below 80% of the area middle income and having no other means of receiving a ramp. This opportunity allows residents to leave home without depending on a family member or caregiver to assist them. In some cases, it allows the resident to age in place and remain in their home rather than having to relocate toa an assisted living facility.”
Dale White, CEO of the Community Foundation, states, “Not only will these ramps allow the resident to stay in place, rather than moving to an assisted living facility, but it will also provide them the opportunity to participate in community cultural affairs, continue with education, and have access to health and medical services without the previous limitations. It’s a pleasure for the Community Foundation to fund this request.”
The Attica Community Foundation, established in 1989, is a nonprofit, tax-exempt philanthropic organization that administers individual charitable funds from which grants and scholarships are distributed to benefit the citizens of Attica.