Western Indiana Community Foundation is pleased to provide a $2,000 grant to MAC Van (Mobility for Area Citizens), according to information from the foundation.
The grant will help to provide financial support for the installment of remote starters in all vehicles that transport elderly and disabled individuals to medical appointments, social service agencies, legal/court appointments, shopping, errands, groceries, and pharmacy visits.
Dale White, CEO of the Community Foundation says, “With the winter season already upon us this grant will go a long way in warming up the vehicles that transport the elderly and disabled to important appointments throughout the day. It’s a pleasure for us to assist in this way.”
Western Indiana Community Foundation, Inc. is a not-for-profit public charity established in 1990 to serve donors, award grants and scholarships, and provide leadership to improve all Fountain County, Indiana.