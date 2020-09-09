Donations of new and clean gently used winter coats (adult and children sizes) are being sought for a community coat give-away scheduled next month in Covington.
Donations may be dropped off between Sept. 21 and Oct.1 at these Covington residences: 603 Washington Street (back porch) and 820 Fifth Street (carport), according to information provided.
Coats will be distributed to area residents in need Oct. 13-16 at the Fountain County Court House while supplies last.
The coat give-away is being hosted by the Covington United Methodist Church.
Additional information is available at (765) 366-1302 or (765) 585-3048.