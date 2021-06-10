Helping Indiana families cope with separation, divorce, and child custody issues is the goal of Co-Parenting for Successful Kids, the research-based education classes provided by Purdue Extension, according to information provided.
On-site classes are offered at locations throughout Indiana. The single four-hour session includes videos, handouts and educational presentations. Participants receive feedback, from a trained Extension educator, on personalized activities.
The course helps parents learn what will help keep their child safe and out of adult conflicts. By strengthening communication skills, Co-Parenting for Successful Kids can improve parent-child and parent-to-parent interactions to assist parents to be more respectful, responsive, and responsible.
Upcoming classes are June 24 (at Williamsport), Aug. 12 (at Boswell), and Sept. 16 (at Williamsport). There is a cost. For more information, or to register for the on-site course, please contact: Kelsie Muller, Extension educator at kmuller@purdue.edu
Those who require special accommodations to attend class are asked to notify the contact listed above at least 10 business days in advance. Classes are subject to cancellation if minimum registration is not met.
