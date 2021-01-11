A dominating first quarter by visiting Clinton Central put the Covington girls’ basketball team into a deep hole from which they could not climb out as the Trojans fell 64-48 to the Bulldogs.
The visitors opened the game with a pair of treys against only a free throw by Shiann Haymaker for a 6-1 lead with just a minute gone.
Thirty seconds later, Haymaker would sink a lay-up off a pass from Holly Linville for a 6-3 score, but Covington would only get one more point, a Linville free throw, in the next five minutes by which time the Bulldogs led 21-4 thanks to a 15-1 scoring spurt.
Lilly Hacquet stopped the run with a short jumper off a pass from Kenzie Richardson and Linville would add another free throw in the period, but after one quarter the Trojans trailed 30-7.
“We just didn’t execute in the first quarter,” Travis Brown, the Covington head coach said. “We didn’t handle their press well at all.”
He said his team “got into our offense in the second quarter,” but by then it would be too little, too late.
The Trojans scored three buckets to open that second period as Briley Peyton, Karsyn Engle and Linville all attacked the basket for lay-ups to make it 30-13.
After a pair of Clinton Central free throws, Richardson made a short jumper thanks to an assist by Haymaker and then the latter player knocked down a trey off a feed from Micah Stonecipher to pull within fourteen at 32-18.
However, the Bulldogs responded with two jumpers of their own in 30 seconds to double up Covington at 36-18.
The balance of the half saw the teams exchanging chances at the free throw line on the way to a 38-24 score at the intermission.
After halftime, Peyton made a three-pointer, but Clinton Central did the same.
Covington got a lay-up by Haymaker courtesy of a pass from Linville and then Haymaker fed Peyton for another trey that cut the Trojan deficit to under double digits for the first time since the 4:13 mark of the first quarter.
Two minutes later, the Bulldogs upped their lead to 11 and from there, the two teams swapped baskets until 45 seconds were left in the third quarter with the visitors up 47-38.
That final three-quarters of a minute put the game out of reach for Covington as Clinton Central again hit a pair of treys to take a 53-38 lead into the last period.
Engle opened the fourth quarter with a trey for Covington, but as they had before, the Bulldogs answered with one of their own.
Linville and Haymaker combined for three free throws to pull the Trojans within a dozen midway through the quarter, but Clinton Central ran off six points in a row to lead 62-44 with 2:44 left in the game.
Richardson would make two free throws and, after a Bulldog basket, Lauren Vale would find Stonecipher for a last Trojan bucket that made the final score 64-48 in favor of Clinton Central.
“We outplayed them in the second quarter and were almost tied with them in the third and fourth,” Brown said, “but we couldn’t overcome that first one.”
He gave credit to his team for battling to the end and said that the effort was great in the final three quarters.