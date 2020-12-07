Pine Village Committee for Community Enhancement (PVCCE) is sponsoring a Christmas Lights and Decoration Competition with family friendly themes this year, according to a news release.
Judging will be done Dec. 12 immediately following the Green Space Ribbon Cutting.
Participants are asked to have lights on by 6 p.m. Impartial area citizens will be judging the competition. Two prizes will be awarded — a gift certificate for Arni’s and a gift certificate for The Windy Mill. The committee appreciates these local businesses for supporting the competition.