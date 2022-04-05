Four Indiana locations were honored during the Indiana Mineral Aggregates Association’s Winter Workshops for “Excellence in Mining”, according to information provided.
The Excellence in Mining” awards are presented to IMAA producer companies that excel in the following categories: environmental programs, safety programs, employee and community relations. Interstate Sand and Gravel, Knox Sand and Gravel, Mitchell Crushed Stone and Newton County Stone earned those honors.
Six Indiana locations were honored at the IMAA Winter Workshops for their safety record.
The IMAA Safety Awards are given annually to a producer member companies that work safely with no reportable injuries to plants personnel for the previous year.
The awards include: Newton County Stone - 18 years; Interstate Sand and Gravel - 14 years; Knox County Sand and Gravel - 7 years; Mitchell Crushed Stone - 6 years; Bloomington Underground - 1 year; Bloomington Crushed Stone - 1 year.