Lucas White, president of The Fountain Trust Company, has been nominated to serve as the 2022-23 vice chairman of the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA), according to a press release. The ICBA is a national trade association with a focused mission of advocating on behalf of more than 5000 community banks across the United States.
Once elected vice chairman, White will be in rotation to become the first Indiana banker in the Association’s 80-plus-year history to chair the ICBA. Over the next three years, while continuing to serve as president of The Fountain Trust Company, White will travel around the country on behalf of the ICBA, advocating for community banking.
The Fountain Trust Company is a $600 million community bank with five locations in Fountain County. White is the fourth generation of his family to serve as president of The Fountain Trust Company. White graduated from Indiana University in 2003 with a bachelor degree in philosophy and Italian, and is a 2006 graduate of the Indiana University – Bloomington Maurer School of Law where he was awarded the Order of the Coif. White has served as president of The Fountain Trust Company since 2016 and actively practices law in the family firm of White & White, Attorneys, LLP.
The ICBA exclusively represents community bankers nationwide. With nearly 50,000 locations nationwide, community banks constitute roughly 99 percent of all banks, employ nearly 700,000 Americans and are the only physical banking presence in one in three U.S. counties. Holding nearly $5.9 trillion in assets, over $4.9 trillion in deposits, and more than $3.5 trillion in loans to consumers, small businesses and the agricultural community, community banks channel local deposits into the Main Streets and neighborhoods they serve, spurring job creation, fostering innovation and fueling their customers’ dreams in communities throughout America.
White resides in Covington, Indiana, with his wife and his three sons.