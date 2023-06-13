Attica

ATTICA, Ind. - (June 9 2023) – Customers at the Attica McDonald’s restaurant have helped raise more than $6,300 to support Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana (RMHCCIN) through the ‘Round-Up for RMHC’ program so far in 2023. Friday morning at the McDonald’s in Attica, local McDonald’s Owner/Operator Michael Brooks presented a check to representatives from RMHCCIN, according to information provided.

The ‘Round-Up for RMHC’ program provides an easy way for McDonald’s customers to support Ronald McDonald House Charities by allowing them to ‘round-up’ their order total to the nearest dollar amount. The donation goes directly to support RMHC. This campaign provides millions of dollars to Ronald McDonald Houses every year.

