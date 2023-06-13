ATTICA, Ind. - (June 9 2023) – Customers at the Attica McDonald’s restaurant have helped raise more than $6,300 to support Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana (RMHCCIN) through the ‘Round-Up for RMHC’ program so far in 2023. Friday morning at the McDonald’s in Attica, local McDonald’s Owner/Operator Michael Brooks presented a check to representatives from RMHCCIN, according to information provided.
The ‘Round-Up for RMHC’ program provides an easy way for McDonald’s customers to support Ronald McDonald House Charities by allowing them to ‘round-up’ their order total to the nearest dollar amount. The donation goes directly to support RMHC. This campaign provides millions of dollars to Ronald McDonald Houses every year.
“This donation is 100% thanks to our customers who made the choice to Round-Up,” says Brooks, who owns restaurants throughout Central Indiana. “This program is a great example of many small gestures having a big impact. A little bit goes a long way to helping families when they need it most.”
Ronald McDonald Houses help families with children who are ill or injured, ensuring they can stay together and be near the medical care they need. Ronald McDonald House programs provide private bedrooms, fully-equipped kitchens and laundry facilities, home-cooked meals, transportation and much more.
McDonald’s customers can support Ronald McDonald House Charities year-round with the ‘Round-Up for RMHC’ program. When placing their order in the dining room or drive thru at any McDonald’s restaurant, they’ll be asked if they’d like to Round-Up their order total to support RMHC.