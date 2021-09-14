Covington, INDIANA — The Grand Opening of the new Covington Indiana McDonald’s is set for Tuesday, September 28th with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony beginning at 9am Eastern/8am Central, according to information provided. The restaurant will officially open for business serving lunch at 10 a.m. following the ceremony which will feature local leaders, VFW members, the Covington McDonald’s Community Committee, and members of the public. There will be a vocal performance by Marlea Crain and Rick Randles.
The restaurant is located at 221 Pearl Street in Covington along US Rt. 136 on the corner of Pearl and Third Streets in Covington. The restaurant will employ up to 60 team members and features a double drive thru. The restaurant will be open daily from 6 am – 11 pm, with drive thru service only in the beginning. Several employment opportunities remain and interested parties may apply at McHire.com.
In the week leading up to the grand opening, the Covington McDonald’s will be busy with special training days. These sessions feature “Guest Service Training” where new employees will be preparing for the store’s public opening. The Covington Apple Festival will also have a McDonald’s flavor, where local staff will have a tent with Apple Pies and Apple Fritters available for purchase at the annual event.
The Covington McDonald’s is the seventh restaurant owned and operated by Don and Deanna Witzel. They currently own stores in Danville, Georgetown, Hoopeston, and Oakwood Illinois. “We are very excited to finally have the Covington restaurant ready for customers,” said Deanna Witzel. “The support for the new restaurant from the community has been overwhelming and we look forward to a long and lasting partnership serving the Covington community,” added Witzel.
For More Information: Contact the office 217-446-5456