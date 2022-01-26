The Covington Business Association is currently enrolling and renewing membership for 2022, according to information from the association on social media.
The mission of the CBA is to enhance and network within the Covington business community and work on promoting community stability while thriving to exemplify a good quality of life.
The vision is the encourage neighbors to support local. Membership is available to businesses or individuals who agree with and are willing to work toward the purpose of the association.
Meetings are at noon the first Tuesday of every month at the Covington City Building. There are yearly membership dues for businesses and individuals.
The association can be contacted at CBA, P.O. Box 243, Covington, IN, 47932 or on the association’s social media accounts.