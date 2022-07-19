CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN (July 19, 2022) – The City of Crawfordsville recently announced Sarah Campbell as the new director of operations for the city’s collaborative co-working studio, Fusion 54, according to information from the city.
Campbell, a Grand Haven, Michigan native, previously worked at Indiana State University. She most recently filled the role of assistant director for Front Desk Operations at Indiana State University before accepting her position with Fusion 54.
“I am really looking forward to getting involved in the Crawfordsville community and making meaningful connections with community leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators,” Campbell said. “I think Fusion 54 is a really special place with a lot of potential for growth and development in Crawfordsville, and I can’t wait to see that come to life.”
She attended Ferris State University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and received her master’s degree in student affairs and higher education from Indiana State University in 2018.
Owned and operated by the City of Crawfordsville, Fusion 54 incorporates city and county growth entities – including the Crawfordsville/Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce, Montgomery County Visitors & Convention Bureau and the Montgomery County Leadership Academy. The building opened in September of 2018 and serves as a central meeting location for a variety of non-profit community groups.
For more information on the Fusion 54 co-working studio, visit fusion54.com.