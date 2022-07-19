CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN (July 19, 2022) – The City of Crawfordsville recently announced Sarah Campbell as the new director of operations for the city’s collaborative co-working studio, Fusion 54, according to information from the city.

Campbell, a Grand Haven, Michigan native, previously worked at Indiana State University. She most recently filled the role of assistant director for Front Desk Operations at Indiana State University before accepting her position with Fusion 54.

