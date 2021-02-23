Burke Tuggle, Attica, has earned the National Junior Angus Association’s (NJAA) Bronze award, according to Jaclyn Upperman, education and events director of the American Angus Association® in Saint Joseph, Mo.
Tuggle is the 18-year-old son of Troy and Kim Tuggle and attends Attica Junior-Senior High School. He is a member of the NJAA, and the Indiana Junior Angus Association.
He has participated in state and national shows, including the National Junior Angus Show (NJAS).
The Bronze award is the first level of the NJAA Recognition Program that began in 1972. Junior Angus breeders must apply for the award, then meet point requirements in many areas of participation before receiving the honor. Applicants are evaluated in areas of junior Angus association activities and leadership, participation in showmanship, contests and shows, using performance testing to improve their herd and their progress in producing and merchandising Angus cattle.
The NJAA promotes the involvement of young people in raising Angus cattle, while also providing leadership and self-development opportunities for the nearly 4,500 active members nationwide.
— Written by Amber Wahlgren, Angus Communications