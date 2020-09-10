STATEHOUSE (Sept. 4, 2020) — Twenty rural broadband projects to improve internet service in Senate District 23 were recently awarded grant funding through second round of the Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program, said State Sen. Phil Boots (R-Crawfordsville).
“I’m very pleased to see so many grants awarded within our community,” Boots said. “These 20 projects will have a significant impact in District 23, creating more opportunities for local businesses and better remote learning situations for students.”
The following applicants in District 23 were awarded grants to provide broadband service in unserved areas:
· Tipmont Rural Electric Membership Corporation — Fountain County
This project will serve 59 unserved households, 13 farms/businesses and 13 anchor institutions in Fountain County. The requested grant amount is $547,146, with a local match of $547,146, for a total project cost of roughly $1.09 million.
· Tipmont Rural Electric Membership Corporation — Fountain County
This project will serve 434 unserved households, 24 farms/businesses and three anchor institutions in Fountain County. The requested grant amount is more than $1.73 million, with a local match of more than $1.73 million, for a total project cost of more than $3.47 million.
· Tipmont Rural Electric Membership Corporation — Fountain County
This project will serve 75 unserved households, 35 farms/businesses and three anchor institutions in Fountain County. The requested grant amount is more than $1.25 million, with a local match of $1.25 million, for a total project cost of more than $2.5 million.
· Tipmont Rural Electric Membership Corporation — Fountain County
This project will serve 167 unserved households, 21 farms/businesses and one anchor institution in Fountain County. The requested grant amount is more than $1.01 million, with a local match of $1.01 million, for a total project cost of more than $2.02 million.
· Tipmont Rural Electric Membership Corporation — Fountain County
This project will serve 16 unserved households, five farms/businesses and one anchor institution in Fountain County. The requested grant amount is $880,418, with a local match of $880,418, for a total project cost of more than $1.76 million.
· Tipmont Rural Electric Membership Corporation — Montgomery County
This project will serve 39 unserved households and 10 farms/businesses in Montgomery County. The requested grant amount is $673,956, with a local match of $673,956, for a total project cost of more than $1.34 million.
· Tipmont Rural Electric Membership Corporation — Fountain and Montgomery Counties
This project will serve 58 unserved households and 17 farms/businesses in Fountain and Montgomery Counties. The requested grant amount is $722,034, with a local match of $722,034, for a total project cost of more than $1.44 million.
· Tipmont Rural Electric Membership Corporation — Fountain and Montgomery Counties
This project will serve 65 unserved households, 19 farms/businesses and one anchor institution in Fountain and Montgomery counties. The requested grant amount is $821,969, with a local match of $821,969, for a total project cost of more than $1.64 million.
· Tipmont Rural Electric Membership Corporation — Fountain and Tippecanoe Counties
This project will serve 203 unserved households, 57 farms/businesses and one anchor institution in Fountain and Tippecanoe Counties. The requested grant amount is more than $1.34 million, with a local match of more than $1.34 million, for a total project cost of more than $2.68 million.
· Tipmont Rural Electric Membership Corporation — Fountain and Tippecanoe Counties
This project will serve 298 unserved households, 19 farms/businesses and one anchor institution in Fountain and Tippecanoe Counties. The requested grant amount is more than $1.29 million, with a local match of more than $1.29 million, for a total project cost of more than $2.59 million.
· Tipmont Rural Electric Membership Corporation — Fountain County
This project will serve 23 unserved households and five farms/businesses in Fountain County. The requested grant amount is $566,822, with a local match of $566,822, for a total project cost of more than $1.13 million.
· Tipmont Rural Electric Membership Corporation — Montgomery County
This project will serve nine unserved households, seven farms/businesses and one anchor institution in Montgomery County. The requested grant amount is $394,033, with a local match of $394,033, for a total project cost of $788,066.
· Tipmont Rural Electric Membership Corporation — Montgomery County
This project will serve 28 unserved households and five farms/businesses in Montgomery County. The requested grant amount is $617,400, with a local match of $617,400, for a total project cost of more than $1.23 million.
· Tipmont Rural Electric Membership Corporation — Montgomery County
This project will serve 12 unserved households and two farms/businesses in Montgomery County. The requested grant amount is $400,694, with a local match of $400,694, for a total project cost of $801,388.
· Tipmont Rural Electric Membership Corporation — Montgomery County
This project will serve 12 unserved households and two farms/businesses in Montgomery County. The requested grant amount is $439,186, with a local match of $439,186, for a total project cost of $878,372.
· Joink — Vermillion County
This project will serve 22 households and one business in south east Cayuga in Vermillion County. The requested grant amount is $252,979, with a local match of $63,245, for a total project cost of $316,224.
· Joink — Parke County
This project will serve approximately 73 unserved households and businesses in Parke County. The requested grant amount is $351,002, with a local match of $87,750, for a total project cost of $438,752.
· Joink — Parke County
This project will serve approximately 26 households in Parke County. The requested grant amount is $284,172, with a local match of $71,043, for a total project cost of $355,215.
· Joink — Parke County
This project will connect approximately 18 unserved households in Washington Township in Parke County. The requested grant amount is $298,081, with a local match of $74,520, for a total project cost of $372,601.
· Comcast — Montgomery County
This project will serve 210 unserved homes in the town of Darlington in Montgomery County. The requested grant amount is $673,155, with a local match of $174,171, for a total project cost of $847,326.
Gov. Eric Holcomb recently announced $51 million for 50 broadband infrastructure expansion projects across the state as a part of the second round of the Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program. The $100 million Next Level Broadband Grant Program is the largest single state investment in broadband. In total, rounds one and two of the program have awarded more than $79 million for broadband infrastructure for more than 21,900 homes and commercial locations in 41 counties.
For further information on the program, visit www.in.gov/ocra/3018.htm.