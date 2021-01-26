Williamsport – Farm Credit Mid-America welcomes Connor Bonnell, Financial Officer, to the Williamsport office, according to a news release. Farm Credit is an agricultural lending cooperative serving farmers, rural residents and agribusinesses throughout Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. Bonnell will work alongside Senior Financial Officer Stephen Nehrig and is available to serve growers and producers in Benton, Warren, Fountain and Vermillion counties.
A native of Hope, Ind., Bonnell is a graduate of Columbus East High School and Purdue University, where he earned a degree in agribusiness in 2014. He brings to the office a background in agriculture and business development. He says he looks forward to helping farmers and working with family operations as they transition from one generation to the next.
“I am passionate about helping famers succeed and continue to be profitable for years to come,” Bonnell said. “The ag community is second to none, and I feel very lucky to be able to work with farming customers on a daily basis.”
“Connor is a welcome addition to our team, and we’re excited for the passion, knowledge and service he will bring to our customers,” said Nastasha Cox, regional vice president of Agricultural Lending with Farm Credit Mid-America. “We are committed to providing the farmers and rural residents of this area with the best financial solutions for their unique situations. We invite anyone to give us a call and get to know Connor and the rest of the team.”
Farm Credit Mid-America is a financial services cooperative and has served the credit needs of farmers and rural residents across Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee for over a century. Backed by the strength of nearly 90,000 customers and $25 billion in assets, Farm Credit Mid-America provides loans for real estate, operating, equipment, housing and related services such as crop insurance and vehicle, equipment and building leases. For more information, call 1-800-444-FARM or visit www.e-farmcredit.com.