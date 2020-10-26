Player

Theron Schmidt, Zach Black and Doug Weisheit are shown at the Player of the Week presentation.

 Photo contributed

The Attica Ramblers defeated the North Vermillion Falcons 30-28 in the KISS Country Game of the Week Oct. 23.

Coach Theron Schmidt and Doug Weisheit presented The Fountain Trust Company Player of the Game Award to #22 Zach Black.