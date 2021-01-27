INDIANA STATEHOUSE – The Indiana House Ways and Means Committee recently advanced legislation co-authored by State Rep. Sharon Negele (R-Attica) establishing the Hoosier Hospitality Small Business Restart Grant Program to support Hoosier jobs and the economy, according to Negele's office.
Under House Bill 1004, struggling businesses experiencing significant losses due to the pandemic, like those in the tourism and hospitality industries, would be eligible to receive grant funding. The Indiana Office of Tourism Development reports the tourism industry employs more than 150,000 and contributes roughly $9.3 billion to Indiana's economy. Negele said a recent National Federation of Independent Business survey revealed small-business owners are worried about their business viability in 2021.
"We want to accelerate Indiana's economic recovery, especially in these key sectors taking a hard hit due to the pandemic," Negele said. "As an owner of a small business, I wholeheartedly relate to how hard this past year has been. Our communities depend on entrepreneurs. Fortunately, Indiana is in the financial position to extend a proven grant program."
Negele said the grant program would be a continuation of the Small Business Restart Program, administered by the Indiana Economic Development Corp., and qualifying small businesses could receive grants used toward portions of business and payroll expenses. In addition to state funding, the program could receive contributions in the form of federal grants or donations, and from other sources.
House Bill 1004 now heads to the full House of Representatives for further consideration. For more information, visit iga.in.gov.
State Rep. Sharon Negele (R-Attica) represents House District 13, which includes all of Benton County, and portions of Fountain, Jasper, Montgomery, Newton, Tippecanoe, Warren and White counties.