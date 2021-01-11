Benton County is scheduled to receive vaccines from the Indiana State Department of Health for administration beginning this week, according to information from Benton County Health Department, Department of Homeland Security.
Priority has been set by the state regarding who will be in the first groups to receive the vaccination. The local health department is not allowed to schedule anyone outside of the groups set forth by the Indiana State Department of Health at this time. The initial vaccination groups include individuals: over 80 years old, all healthcare workers, any first responders,and those in long term care facilities.
Scheduling for the COVID-19 vaccination and testing can be accomplished by calling the Benton County Health Department Patient Care Services Office at 765-884-1343 or 211.
211 is able to schedule individuals for the vaccination and can arrange transportation if needed. Although the vaccination is being offered at no cost to the individual, people are asked to have insurance information on hand when calling for an appointment. The vaccination site is located at the Benton County Annex Building on South Adeway in Fowler.
Signs and symptoms of COVID-19 (corona virus) are a dry persistent cough, fever, shortness of breath. More information and updates can be found on the Benton County website at www.bentoncounty.in.gov as well as the Indiana State Department of Health website for the Corona Virus at www.coronavirus.in.gov.
As of Jan. 8, Benton County had 14 new cases, 800 total cases, a 16.4 percent positive rate over the past seven days and one death since Jan. 8. There have been 10 total deaths, and 3,907 individuals have been tested.