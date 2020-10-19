The Benton County Emergency Operations Center is committed to get timely information to the public. Weekly updates are being downscaled to disseminate information updates as needed, according to information from the center staff.
An information release will be sent for any major increases in the number of COVID-19 cases, any deaths related to COVID-19, or any other event that is deemed necessary by the Benton County Health Department or Emergency Management Agency. People may still call the Emergency Management Agency for questions or concerns.
Testing is being accomplished by the Indiana State Department of Health and by direction of physicians for patients that meet certain criteria.
Locally, a COVID-19 testing site is open and operational at the Benton County Annex. This is a no cost test, by appointment only at 765-884-1343. Results are usually returned between 2-3 days.
The Benton County Testing site is closed on the following holidays: Nov. 3, Nov. 11, Nov. 26, Nov. 27, Dec. 24, Dec. 25, Jan. 1 and Jan. 18.
The main signs and symptoms of COVID-19 (corona virus) are as dry persistent cough and/or shortness of breath with additional signs/symptoms of fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell.
Anyone exhibiting these symptoms should contact their physician for an evaluation.