Benton County has a COVID-19 testing site operating at the Benton County Annex.
According to information from the Benton County Health Department, Department of Homeland Security, as of Nov. 10, the county has 167 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Benton County officials urge all members of the community to follow all Center for Disease Control and local health department recommendations for mask wearing and social distancing. Over the past week, Benton County has seen significant increases in the number of coronavirus positivity in the community.
Appointments for testing must be scheduled through the patient care services office at 765-884-1343. They are from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays.
When arriving for an appointment people are asked to follow posted signs, remain in their vehicle and wear a mask.
The main signs and symptoms of COVID-10 are dry persistent cough and/or shortness of breath with additional signs/symptoms of fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste of smell. Anyone exhibiting these symptoms should contact their physician for an evaluation.
For those who are tested and receive a positive result, the care needed will be baed on the severity of the symptoms. People will be contacted by the health department to determine their close contacts who may have been exposed or other related information.
If mild symptoms occur and a person is able to breathe without difficulty, he or she likely has a mild for of the virus, according to information provided. Treatment for COVID-19 is the same as it is for other viruses - rest, plenty of fluids and treatment of symptoms.
If a person tests positive and has moderate to severe symptoms he or she may need care in a hospital while they recover. The patient’s healthcare provided will help to determine the level of care needed.
It is important for people to isolate while they recover to reduce the risk of transmission to others who are not infected. Once a person is cleared of the infection, he or she will be able to resume normal activities. People should get plenty of fluids, rest and ask their healthcare provider about any questions they have.
As much as possible, stay in a specific room and away from other people and pets in their home. Also, they should use a separate bathroom if available. If there is a need to be around other people or animals in or outside of the home, wear a cloth face covering.
If a person is tested and receives a negative result, the COVID-19 virus has not be detected in their body. If a person is having symptoms of illness he or she should continue to treat their symptoms and practice social distancing while they recover. Speak to a healthcare provider if symptoms are severe. People may need additional testing to rule out other illnesses.
It is important to rest, drink plenty of fluids and wash hands to avoid spreading germs.
COVID-19 is a virus that spreads from person to person and causes respiratory illness, according to information provided. Health officials note this is a new virus that is still being learned about. COVID-19 is spread from person to person contact with droplets. When the affected person coughs or sneezes the droplets travel and can get into the airways of another person. The virus can also live on objects/hard surfaces that the infested person has touched. People are asked to quarantine themselves from others as much as possible while they wait for their test results to prevent the spread of infection in case their test comes back positives.
Those who have trouble breathing, chest pain, new confusion, inability to wake or stay wake or bluish lips or face should call 911.
People can help avoid the spread of COVID-19 and other germs by proper hand washing, avoiding others who are sick and practicing social distancing.
People of all ages with underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well controlled are most at risk, including people with chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma, serious heart conditions, compromised immune systems, people 65 years and older, severe obesity, diabetes, chronic kidney disease undergoing dialysis, liver disease, and people who live in a nursing home or long-term care facility.