As of Jan. 22, Benton County has seen an increase in coronavirus numbers. As of that date, the county had six new cases, taking the positivity rate over the previous seven days to 16 percent.
The county has seen 865 cases, with 4,100 people being tested. There have been 10 deaths.
According to information from Kevin McCombs, public information officer, Benton County Emergency Operations Center, “We need to adhere to recommendations of the Indiana Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control in regards to mask usage and social distancing. Although vaccinations are being administered, we need to remain vigilant in keeping those more vulnerable populations safe.
“Recovery numbers are still being tabulated as they are being recorded and monitored by both the Indiana State Department of Health and the local health departments throughout the state. Vaccines are being administered locally, but the process is slow going. Please be patient as we only receive limited amounts of vaccines each week.
“The vaccination process is underway in Benton County at the Benton County Annex Building. Scheduling is being accomplished by calling the Benton County Health Services Department at 765-884-1343 or 211. Scheduling is also available via www.ourshot.in.gov.”
People are asked to be aware that the amount of vaccines are controlled by the State Department of Health and are being scheduled accordingly. The Benton County Health Department is working hard to increase the amount of vaccinations allotted to the county, reads the current information provided. Currently these groups are being accommodated for vaccinations: healthcare workers and first responders, anyone living in an extended care facility or nursing home, and those over 70 years old.