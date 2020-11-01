Local and state health officials confirm the first COVID-19 related death in Benton County.
"It is with great sadness that our community joins the majority of Indiana counties with pandemic related deaths," reads the information provided by the local officials. No additional information will be released about the patient due to privacy laws.
While Benton County COVID-19 case number remain low, it is still strongly urged that those with higher risk health conditions consider all recommended precautions, which includes wearing a mask, according to the news release.
Benton County Officials emphasize the importance to residents to keep doing their part to slow the spread of the virus and protect those in our communities who might be at higher risk of severe illness or death. The most vulnerable include those over 65 and those with underlying health conditions.
Signs and symptoms of COVID-19 (corona virus) are a dry, persistent cough, fever and shortness of breath.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and members of our community that have been affected by this death, as well as others that are dealing with similar circumstances," reads the information from Benton County authorities.
More information and updates can be found on the Benton County website at www.bentoncounty.in.gov as well as the Indiana State Department of Health website for the Corona Virus at www.coronavirus.in.gov