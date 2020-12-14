The Benton County Emergency Operations Center staff has updated the weekly COVID-19 information for the county.
There were 34 new cases reported as of Dec. 10, according to the information provided. There have been 582 total cases, with the county at a 17/4 percent positivity rate over the past seven days. There are no new deaths, with three deaths total. There have been 3,414 individuals tested.
As of Dec. 11, Benton County has entered the most elevated category of coronavirus cases from the Indiana State Department of Health. Recovery numbers are still being tabulated as they are being recorded and monitored by both the Indiana State Department of Health and the local health departments throughout the state among other duties.
The red category from the Indiana State Department of Health indicates that the level of coronavirus has risen significantly in a short period of time, according to information from the operations center staff. This is shown on the Indiana State website as having over 200 cases in a given week or a positivity rate of 15% or greater in the last 7 days, both based upon population. Benton County will remain at this level until the positivity rate decreases significantly each day. Residents are urged to utilize face masks when in public and to refrain from gathering in large groups.
Tips for Corona Virus Prevention include: wear a face mask when in public places or when social distancing can not be maintained; wash your hands often with soap and water; use hand sanitizer if not able to wash hands; avoid touching your face, mouth, nose, and eyes with unclean hands; avoid close contact with those that are sick and wash and or replace face masks regularly.