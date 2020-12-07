The Benton County Emergency Operations Center has released a new weekly update regarding the novel coronavirus.
According to that update, as of Dec. 4, Benton County has 465 cases of COVID-19. Cases are still on the rise locally and local officials are urging prevention and limiting our exposures. Recovery numbers are still being tabulated as they are being recorded and monitored by both the Indiana State Department of Health and the local health departments throughout the state among other duties.
There have been 17 new cases since Dec. 3. The positivity rate over the seven days prior to Dec. 4 was 18 percent. Benton County has tested 3,190 people.
Tips for coronavirus prevention include:
• Wear a facemask when in public places or when social distancing can not be maintained
• Wash your hands often with soap and water
• Use hand sanitizer if not able to wash hands
• Avoid touching your face, mouth, nose, and eyes with unclean hands
• Avoid close contact with those that are sick
• Wash and or replace face masks regularly
The local testing center is operational at the Benton County Annex by appointment only. To schedule a COVID-19 test please call 765-884-1343 and leave a message. The test site is drive thru style, with those being tested to remain in their vehicle. Results are usually returned within five days, but with the increased number of tests being performed thought out the state, test result times have increased.
“As a county, we need to buckle down and continue to utilize masks and make good health decisions. The cold season is upon us, which means the likelihood of sickness is increased,” said Jason Fisher, emergency management agency director.