This previous week, Benton County dropped to the Blue Advisory Level set forth by the Indiana State Department of Health, according to information provided by the Benton County Health Department, Department of Homeland Security.
This designation change reflects that the residents of Benton County are adhering to the state recommendationsfor mask wearing and social distancing.
Health officials indicate in the news release everyone “must remain on track with these guidelines to continue to fight the virus and keep each other safe.”
Coronavirus testing and vaccinations continue at the Benton County Annex throughout the week. All vaccinations allotted by the state are being delivered to residents each week. Health officials ask that people remain patient as they follow the state guidelines for vaccination administration groups.
Appointments for both testing and vaccinations can be made by the following means: calling the Benton County Health Services Office at 765-884-1343; calling 211 and scheduling with their services; visiting www.ourshot.in.gov.
Signs and symptoms of COVID-19 (corona virus) are: dry persistent cough and/or shortness of breath. Additional signs and symptoms include fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell. Anyone exhibiting these signs / symptoms should contact their physician for an evaluation
As of Feb. 26, Benton County had one new case of COVID-19. There have been 917 total cases. The positivity rate over the seven days prior to Feb. 26 was 1.7 percent. There have been 13 total deaths and 4,387 people tested.
The Benton County EOC will be moving to a bi-weekly update as the county moves to lower designations by the Indiana State Department of Health. Urgent updates will be released as needed. More information and updates can be found on the Benton County website at www.bentoncounty.in.govas well as www.coronavirus.in.gov.