The Benton County community is mourning after learning of the death of a an off-duty law enforcement officer.
According to Indiana State Police reports, Boswell Town Marshal and Benton County Emergency Management Public Information Officer Kevin McCombs was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Sunday morning.
According to police reports, the accident occurred at 3:30 a.m. on State Road 352 near County Road 500 East.
Benton County Sheriff’s Police were called to the accident scene. Benton County officials requested the assistance on the Indiana State Police to investigate the accident.
Preliminary investigation by Trooper Jonathan Fulfer revealed that McCombs, 34, of Boswell, was driving a 2018 Ram 2500 westbound on State Road 352 approaching County Road 500 East. For an unknown reason the vehicle ran off the south side of the road, struck a utility pole and came to a stop in a field.
First responders extracted McCombs from the vehicle and began to render medical aid. Despite lifesaving efforts, McCombs succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. Notification to the family has been made, according to information from state police.
McCombs proudly served his community as the Boswell town marshal, a Benton County Sheriff’s Department reserve deputy, and with Benton County EMS.
McCombs was off-duty at the time of the crash and driving a personally owned vehicle.
Fulfer was assisted on scene by Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction Team, Benton County Sheriff’s Department, Fowler Police Department, Benton County Coroner’s Office, Oxford Fire Department, Benton County EMS, Tipmont REMC, Warren County REMC, NIPSCO, and Bennett’s Towing.