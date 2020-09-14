Benton County has added one case of novel coronavirus, COVID-19, over the past week, according to information from county officials.
The Benton County Emergency Operations Center is committed to get timely information to the public. Daily updates have moved to weekly updates sent out at the end of each week. Please check the Indiana State website for daily case number changes. People may still call the Emergency Management Agency for questions or concerns, according to the press release.
As of Sept. 11, Benton County added one case over the week which brings the total to 85 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Benton County officials would like to remind residents and visitors of the area guidelines for reopening Indiana. Benton County is on track with the continuation of Stage 4.5 Guidelines. All Benton County residents are required to follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order 20-42. The Benton County Commissioners will not add any additional restrictions at this time. Both state and local guidelines may be modified if conditions warrant.
While conducting daily assessments of active cases, the symptoms of the patients have been improving and 77 cases have been released from quarantine. The Benton County Health Department utilizes the Center for Disease Control and Indiana State Department of Health guidelines for monitoring and quarantine recommendations. The state and local health department maintains contact with active cases of COVID-19 on an individual basis, as indicated. Although the overall numbers keep increasing, the number of active cases is lower than depicted on the Indiana State Maps and statistics.
Currently, Benton County has eighty-five 85 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Testing is being accomplished by the Indiana State Department of Health and by direction of physicians for patients that meet certain criteria. Please keep in mind the number of positive cases will remain the same, but officials are seeing recovery numbers increase. The number of active COVID-19 cases in Benton County stands at eight with zero deaths being reported. There have been 1,470 tests administered in total to Benton County residents for COVID-19.
The main signs and symptoms of COVID-19 (corona virus) are: a d ry persistent cough and/or shortness of breath.
Additional signs and symptoms include fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.
Anyone exhibiting these symptoms should contact their physician for an evaluation.