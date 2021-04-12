The Benton Central Fine Arts Department will be conducting a program concert at 2:30 p.m. April 25 in Benton Central Auditorium.
The theme is Celebration of Life: It Does Get Better. This is a mental health awareness campaign to bring attention to the importance of mental health, according to information provided.
The Benton Central Choirs and Jazz Inc. will be performing and speakers from Mental Health America and BC will be a part of the program. There will be a bake and jewelry sale during intermission.
All proceeds will go to providing adequate training for mental health awareness for students and staff in the Benton Community School Corporation. There is a cost for the event. The public is invited.