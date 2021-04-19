Benton Central Jr.-Sr. High School Students of the Week were announced in the April 16 announcements. They include: Jolene Morris- Ms. Mullins; Lacy Fuller- Mr. Schmit; Natalie Cuevas- Ms. Jacoby; Andrea Cruz- Mrs. Campagna; Peyton Porter- Mrs. Hayt; and Michelle Lewis- Mrs. McMillan.
The winner of the $20 VISA gift card is Jolene Morris.
The 7th Grade All Stars nominees include: Blake Jones- Ms. Mullins; Logan Hoaks- Mrs. McMillan; Keagan Strickland-Mr. Vernon; Melanie Arenas-Johnson- Ms. Kintner; Jade Hood- Mrs. Hasser; Hannah Bice-Miss Thomas; Eli Ricano- Mr. Malchow; Shelby Veldhuzen- Mr. Gross; Jesus Escobar Compean- Mr. Hoover; Paizley Stepp- Mr. Hardebeck; and Payton Morefield- Ms. Ferrill.
The All Star winner is Blake Jones.