Benton Central traveled to Covington on Tuesday night and fell to the Trojans in three games by scores of 25-12, 25-23 and 25-13. Two nights later, the Bison went to Williamsport to face Seeger with totally different results, winning 25-16, 25-11 and 26-24.
In Covington, the Trojans took an early 5-1 lead with Benton Central pulling back within three at 10-7 before the hosts exploded to go up 18-11 and then scoring the seven of the final eight points for a 25-12 win.
Game two saw the Bison start with an 8-4 lead and they kept the margin about four through 14-10 before Covington began to make a comeback.
The Trojans rallied to tie the game at 19-all, causing Benton Central coach Jon Vernon to call a timeout.
Covington took a one-point lead at 21-20 and upped it by the necessary additional point to earn the 25-23 win.
The third game was evenly played early, but then Covington got a four-point lead at 9-5, stretched it to seven at 15-8 and ended up winning 25-13.
Vernon spoke about the contest when he arrived at Williamsport two nights later.
“We were slow and didn’t have focus,” he complained. “We didn’t do the things we need to do to play with a team like Covington. However, we had a meeting and a tough practice yesterday and I think we got the message.”
Covington coach Jennifer Sutherland said she liked the play of her team, much more so than in their recent loss to Parke Heritage – the first WRC loss in several years for the Trojans.
“We made some adjustments after that game,” she explained, “and we played well over the weekend. We are a young team – we lost seven players in the last two years – and we are still learning what we need to do out there.”
She added, “What we need is more games and we’ll get some this weekend at Lafayette Jeff against some pretty good teams. That should help us improve.”
On Thursday, the Bison faced Seeger and it seemed as if the team did indeed get Vernon’s message as they were much more aggressive and moved the ball faster than they had against Covington.
Once Benton Central got the lead at 6-4, they began to pull away using strong serves and good placement to set the Patriots back on their heels.
“That’s what we want to do – get them out of their system,” Vernon said. “When we do that, we feel we’re playing our game and are in control.”
The visitors continued to increase their lead going up by as many as ten points en route to the 25-16 opening game victory.
Seeger seemed to respond better in the early part of the second game as neither they nor the Bison could take more than a one-point lead until the visitors ran off five in a row.
That four-point lead grew to ten at 18-8 and then Benton Central took seven of the last ten points to win 25-11.
“I kept thinking, ‘Where is our aggressiveness out there?’” Seeger head coach Diane Hearn said in her post-match comments. “So, I challenged them before the third game and I think it helped.”
The Patriots took a 4-3 lead and kept it through 11-9 before one Bison spurt gave the visitors the lead at 14-12.
Seeger tied the game at 17-all, fell back 19-18 and then took their last lead of the night at 22-21.
Benton Central tied it at 22-all, whereupon Hearn called a timeout, but the break did not help and the Bison scored the four of the last six points to win 26-24.
“This was more the team I expected to see Tuesday [against Covington],” Vernon said. “We served deep and it bothered them – got them out of their system – and they gave us some free balls. When we get those, we expect to score and we did.”
Hearn said the Benton Central was faster and taller than her team, but that her squad had not moved well until the third game.
“With no really big players, we have to get into position and we were too slow doing that so we never got good serve-receive and sets in the first two games,” she said. “We did better in the third [game], but they still did a good job in attacking us. We’re inexperienced, but we’re learning what it takes.”