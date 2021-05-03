The Benton Central baseball team traveled to Fountain Central where the Bison used 18 hits and took advantage of four Mustang errors to pick up a 19-10 non-conference win over their hosts.
Fourteen batters came to the plate in the top of the first inning for the visitors as they picked up nine runs.
Tyler Klemme got things going for the Bison with a double and he moved to third on a single by Landon Brighton before Connor Hall walked to load the bases.
Klemme and Brighton scored when Jacob Meredith walked and Dalton Rennaker was hit by a pitch, but that still left the bases loaded for Nick Fry who hit a home run over the right field fence.
That grand slam made it 6-0, but the Bison scored three more as Justin Tucker singled, Jesse Stout was hit by a pitch and Klemme reach on an error to load the bases again.
Brighton singled to drive in Tucker and Stout and then, after a walk to Hall, Meredith hit into a fielder’s choice that scored Klemme for a 9-0 tally before the next batter hit into a double play to end the inning.
Fountain Central got on the board in their half of the inning, picking up a run on a single by Hall, a wild pitch that moved him to second, an error that let him reach third and a single by Luke Foxworthy for a 9-1 score.
Benton Central added six more runs in the top of the second on four singles, a double, two Mustang errors and two hit batsmen.
A single by Lukas Miller was the lone hit for Fountain Central in the second so the score remained 15-1 in favor of the visitors.
The Mustangs dodged a bullet in the top of the third as Stout led off with a triple, but was erased on a double play when the next batter lined out to the pitcher who threw to third before Stout could get back to the bag.
Fountain Central crept closer in the bottom half of the inning as they scored three runs on a single by Carson Eberly, a walk to AJ Hall, a double steal, an error, a sacrifice fly by Foxworthy and a ground out by CJ Yager that drove in a run for a 15-4 score.
Early in that inning, Benton Central pulled Brighton, their starting pitcher, and that move began a parade of five Bison relievers who would later let the Mustangs back into the game.
In the fourth, Benton Central got runners to second and third on a walk to Brylan Hedden and a double by Stout, but they died on the bases as the ensuing batter struck out to end the inning.
After the leadoff batter for the Mustangs reached on an error to start the bottom of the fourth, the next three batters were all outs to keep the score at 15-4.
Benton Central pushed their lead still higher in the fifth on a single by Kyron Deno and a home run by Adrian Torres for a 17-4 score.
Facing their final at-bat if the team could not muster at least four runs to avoid the ten-run rule, Fountain Central managed to score five to force a sixth inning.
They opened by drawing three straight walks, getting back-to-back singles and then getting a sacrifice fly from Miller to make it 17-7.
After a strikeout for the second out in the inning, two of the Mustang baserunners scored thanks to a passed ball and a wild pitch for a 17-9 score that meant there would be another inning.
In the top of the sixth, Benton Central was scoreless on a single and a walk.
The bottom half saw Fountain Central pick up another run on a single by Owen Acton, two walks and a passed ball that made the score 17-10.
A dropped third strike allowed Torres to reach first for the Bison in the seventh, but he was erased when Rennaker grounded into a fielder’s choice.
Josh Swartz came up next for the visitors and he hit a home run over the left centerfield fence to make the score 19-10 going into the bottom of the seventh.
In that half, the Mustangs could manage only a single by Eberly and the game ended as a 19-10 final.