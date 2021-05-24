Twin Lakes won it second consecutive boys’ track sectional at Benton Central with Seeger coming in second for the best boys’ sectional finish in Patriot history, barely nipping Benton Central 87-83.5.
The victorious Indians won seven events on their way to 135 points while the Patriots and the Bison won two events each.
Winning for Seeger were Ethan Hernandez in the 800m and Kolton Pearson in the 1600m with Benton Central getting victories by Jacob Lewellen in the 110m hurdles and the 4x800m relay team of Daniel Freeland, Owen Kottkamp, Harrison Wealing and Justice Johnson.
Fountain Central, who was fifth with 51 points, got a win from freshman Hayden Kler in the 3200m while Covington who was eighth with 37 points saw Savion Waddell take the high jump.
North Vermillion was ninth with Carter Edney picking up the title in the discus.
Attica got its team points from a fifth-place finish by Braedon Haddock in the discus.
Team scores: 1 – Twin Lakes 135, 2 – Seeger 87, 3 – Benton Central 83.5, 4 – Tri-County 59,
5 – Fountain Central 51, 6 – Carroll 44, 7 – Delphi 42, 8 – Covington 37, 9 – North Vermillion 31.5,
10 – North White 29, 11 – Frontier 21, 12 – Attica 4
Individual results (1st, BC and WRC only) – top 3 advance to Regional:
100m: 1 – Seymour (TL) 11.24, 2 – Ethan Hernandez (S), 3 – Rayce Carr (S), 7 – Austin Isenberg (BC),
11 – Layne Lynch (FC), 12 – Owen Burns (NV), 14 – Averey Powell (A), 16 – Spencer Klemme (BC),
17 – Reyce Barna (NV), 19 – Dylan Clevenger (A)
200m: 1 – Gillum (TL) 22.68, 2 – Carr (S), 4 – Johnson (BC), 5 – Rico Mandolini (C),
6 – Cody Tryon (NV), 7 – Isenberg (BC), 11 – Lynch (FC), 13 – Scott Smith (S), 16 – Powell (A),
20 – Eli Davis (FC), 21 – Clevenger (A)
400m: 1 – Doty (TC) 53.23, 2 – Johnson (BC), 5 – Ferguson (C), 7 – Hunter Hardebeck (BC),
8 – Gabe Coffman (S), 11 – Alex Black (C), 13 – Powell (A), 16 – Conner Heidenreich (S),
19 – Logan McClimans (A)
800m: 1 – Hernandez (S) 2:06.98, 6 – Kolton Pearson (S), 7 – Bradley Lewsader (C), 9 – Hardebeck (BC),
10 – Kottkamp (BC), 14 – Nathan Solomon (FC), 16 – Mason Dupre (C)
1600m: 1 – Pearson (S) 4:49.87, 5 – Hayden Kler (FC), 6 –Wealing (BC), 7 – Konner Brenner (S),
10 – Blake Bova (C), 12 – Kottkamp (BC), 13 – Burke Tuggle (A), 15 – Wyatt Woodrow (C),
19 – Dan Adams (FC)
3200m – 1 – Kler (FC) 10:36.63, 4 – Wealing (BC), 9 – Tuggle (A), 10 – Cyrus Barce (BC),
11 – Benner (S), 12 – Justin Butts (FC)
110H: 1 – Jacob Lewellen (BC) 15.74, 2 – D Adams (FC), 3 – Luke Adams (FC), 7 – Duncan Yandell (BC),
10 – Jesse Smith (S), 11 – Nick Ferati (C), 12 – Ray Allen Townsend (A), 16 – Elijah Reynolds (S)
300H: 1 – Businger (TL) 42.69, 2 – D Adams (FC), 3 – L Adams (FC), 4 – Lewellen (BC),
9 – Peyton Chinn (S), 13 – Yandell (BC), 14 – J Smith (S), 15 – Townsend (A), 19 – Brian Karrfalt (C)
4x100R: 1 – Twin Lakes 43.97, 2 – Seg (Smith, Hernandez, Chinn, Carr),
3 – FC (Austin Pickett, L Adams, Lynch, Isaac Gayler), 7 – NV (Burns, Tryon, Evan Naylor, Barna),
8 – BC (Klemme, Lewellen, Ethan Crume, Isenberg),
11 – Cov (Ferati, Austin Bechtold, Whylee Goulding, Ethan Steuer)
4x400R: 1 – Twin lakes 3:35.33, 2 – Benton Central, 4 – Seeger, 6 – Fountain Central, 7 – Covington
4x800R: 1 – BC (Freeland, Kottkamp, Wealing, Johnson) 8:52.64,
5 – Cov (Bova, Lewsader, Duprey, Woodrow),
8 – Seg (Cody Waling, William Frasch, Heidenreich, Dontae Taylor)
Discus: 1 – Carter Edney (NV) 119-10.00, 2 – Brock Thomason (S), 3 – Evan Mak Hoffman (BC),
4 – Colin Wilkinson (BC), 7 – Jeremiah Ziebart (NV), 9 – Sam Christoff (C), 10 – Jesse Wolber (S),
12 – Jamairie Johnson (A), 14 – Braedon Haddock (A), 18 – Andrew Boyd (C), 22 – Eli Davis (FC)
High Jump: 1 – Savion Waddell (C) 6-00.00, 2 – Lewsader (C), 4 – S Smith (S), 6 – Freeland (BC),
7t – Yandell (BC). No height: Barna (NV), Butts (FC) & Coffman (S)
Long Jump: 1 – Gillum (TL) 19-03.50, 2 – Coffman (S), 6 – S Smith (S), 7 – Lewellen (BC),
9 – Mandolini (C), 12 – Barna (NV), 13 – Pickett (FC), 14t – Naylor (NV), 16t – Klemme (BC) &
Streuer (C), 19 – Gayler (FC), 21 – Townsend (A), 22 – Clevenger (A)
Pole Vault: 1 – Nelson (Del) 13-00.00, 8 – Kottkamp (BC), 10 – Nolan Deckard (BC)
Shot Put: 1 – Franscoviak (TL) 42-06.00, 2 – Attica Blank (NV), 3t – Matthew Jackson (NV),
5 – Haddock (A), 6 – Christoff (C), 7 – Will Harman (BC), 8 – Wolber (S), 9 – Josh Etter (BC),
10 – Johnson (A), 12 – Thomason (S), 18 – Boyd (C), 23 – Davis (FC)