Plans are set for this year’s Attica Heritage Days, Sept. 19-20.
The events begin at 9 a.m. Sept. 19 at McDonald Park with opening ceremonies by the Attica American Legion.
Also at that time the vendors open and the pickleball tournament begins.
The local music duo Mike and Mike will perform from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The beautiful baby contest will be from 2-3 p.m.
Terry Smith and the Honky Tonk Attitude Band will perform between 3-7 p.m.
During the day from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. there will be carnival games for the kids, who can win a prize every time.
On Perry Street, the car show will be from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Shacky and FPH will perform from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Sept. 20 festivities begin at 9 a.m. at McDonald Park, with vendors open and a kids game trailer. The cornhole tournament is at 11 a.m. Local musician Rick Desutter will perform from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Downtown the parade will line up at the high school beginning at noon with the parade going through downtoan on Perry Street starting at 2 p.m.
This is the eighth year for the event, said one of the original organizers Kelly Frodge.
She said the committee tries to find a wide variety of events that will appeal to everyone and this year is no exception.
The group is excited to have the local talent performing, and events like the car show are always a big hit, she said.
Frodge said the two-day event is a way for everyone to get out and have a good time and celebrate all that Attica has to offer.
The group is practicing social distancing guidelines and all other COVID-19 regulations. “We’ve been working with the health department,” she said.