The Attica Fire Department the recent recipient of a $5,469 grant from the Attica Community Foundation to support the brush truck skid unit project, according to a news release.
Mike Little, assistant fire chief said, “Skid unit is the common name used to refer to a complete self-contained fire-fighting apparatus designed for use on/in commercially available vehicle platforms. Vehicles such as our brush truck, pickup trucks, flatbed trucks, vans, off-road vehicles, trailers and others can easily be fitted with a proper size skid unit for a variety of fire fighting operations.
Dale White, CEO of the Community Foundation said, “Having the appropriate equipment can be the difference between life and death for our citizens. It’s always a pleasure for the Community Foundation to assist our fire departments who are dependent upon dedicated volunteers and quality equipment and rescue tools.”
Attica Community Foundation is a not-for-profit public charity established in 1989 to serve donors, award grants and scholarships, and provide leadership to improve all of Attica, Indiana.