Hosting the 1A Sectional, Attica took on Clinton Central in a contest that saw the Ramblers wear their black away jerseys and be listed as the visitors on the scoreboard.
It was the second game in the sectional for the Bulldogs, but the opener for Attica who had drawn a bye.
The Ramblers played their opponent close for about ten minutes, but then the bigger, stronger Clinton Central players took control and went on to win 53-24.
As so often happens in sectional games where it is win or go home, the two teams played very deliberately in the opening minutes with the Bulldogs finally managing a free throw at 5:53 and Attica getting a basket thirty seconds later on a steal and lay-up by Tatum Nunnally for a 2-1 lead.
After a Clinton Central basket, which did not happen until the 4:15 mark, Adyson Goodwin made a pair of free throws and a basket to give the Ramblers the lead at 6-3 with three minutes left in the quarter.
Back-to-back baskets by the Bulldogs followed by a three-point play made it 10-6 at the end of the quarter, but Attica opened the scoring in the second period when Sadie Swift fed Nunnally for a jumper to cut the deficit to two points, but that is as close as the Ramblers would get for the rest of the game.
Clinton Central went on an 18-0 run to close out the quarter for a 28-8 lead at halftime.
They added four more points at the start of the third period before Swift ended an Attica drought that had lasted almost nine-and-a-half minutes with two free throws for a 32-10 score.
Nunnally added a pair of jumpers for the Ramblers wrapped around a putback by the Bulldogs, who then ran off six points in a row before Goodwin made two free throws for Attica.
In the final minute, Clinton Central converted a three-point play against a putback by Goodwin to lead 43-18 going into the fourth quarter.
In that frame, Attica would score six points, four from Nunnally and two free throws for Swift while Clinton Central added ten points to make the final 53-24.
In the loss, the Ramblers played hard, but they struggled to hits shots, keeping the game as close as it was by doing a good job on the boards, but in the end, Attica went 2-18 in a season that rarely allowed them to play at full strength due to Covid-19 protocols.