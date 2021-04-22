Attica Elementary

Attica Elementary School Students of the Month have been named for March. They include: front row: Gabriel Jewell, Braydon Nichols, Carter Northrup, Nick Shelton, Harley Jordan, Henry Hesler, Anderson Scott; back row: Jaxen Cole, Treyton Edwards, Ryan Kinderman, Isabella Humphreys, Mallory Pierce, Jordan LaDuke, Mason Irwin, Oliver Rosswurm, Junior Mendoza & Ryker Stanfield. Not pictured: Thomas Bush, Sadie Harkleroad, Whalen Whittington and Evie Meador.

 Photo contributed

