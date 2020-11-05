The Attica Early Learning Center could soon open.
The project is a registered childcare ministry of the Attica Free Methodist Church.
Lisa Badgley is the director. She said the work the group has done over the past few months is soon coming to reality.
“The State of Indiana says the Attica area is a childcare desert,” she said, noting that the statistics are that there are three children in need of childcare for every one childcare spot.
Badgley said they talked with some women in the area who had childcare needs and found that there was no place in Fountain County to use Child Care and Development Fund (CCDF) vouchers and one place in Warren County to use them.
About the same time Badgley’s husband, Jerry, who is pastor of the Attica Free Methodist Church, was contacted by a representative from the Children’s Resource Network, about needs that group was seeing for childcare in the area. Through a number of efforts locally the Fountain-Warren Children’s Coalition was formed.
There is some grant funding available for childcare needs, she said. In working with the Children’s Resource Network and some other agencies the group was able to secure some grant funds.
The next hurdle became where to open the facility.
The church has a building that is busy all the time, she said, and space available for a childcare center would be limited.
They next approached the Attica School Board, who listened to the idea and were interested. She said the board members took time to think about it and approved a place for the AELC to be in the west end of the elementary school building.
Badgley said they have been working on making the space just right for the AELC and they have their last inspection soon. Once that happens they will be able to accept students. They are still working through the process to accept the CCDF vouchers, which is also going to happen soon.
She said there are no licensed childcare facilities in Fountain County.
Once open the AELC will be able to take 38 prekindergarten childcare spots. That includes up to eight infants from ages 6 weeks to one year. They need to be one year old. They cane take up to 10 toddlers, which is ages 1 to 3. They can take up to 20 preschool age children, which is around age 3 to pre-kindergarten.
Badgley said they also are going to be offering before and after school care for Attica students, plus full-time care for students up to fifth grade on days when school is not in session.
Currently there are a few spots already filled for when the AELC opens, but there are spots available. “We could open as soon as Nov. 16,” Badgley said.
The AELC is also looking for more staff. “When we are full with children we’’ have 15 staff members,” she said. Currently there are four people employed and a fifth is in the hiring process. Teachers need to either have a certificate in childhood development or early childhood education or be willing to obtain those certificates. Aides will not have to have the certification, she said, but it would be good if they do.
The AELC conducted a couple of open houses in October which were well attended. Badgley said she is willing to provide tours to people.
Badgley said the AELC has to follow state guidelines, which can cause costs to be higher than some other facilities. They are working with some businesses to help out so that the AELC can offer a sliding fee scale, which would help parents who have more than one child in childcare.
There are businesses and others who have helped with grants and other donations, including the Warren County Community Fund, the Attica Community Fund, the SEF, the Covington Community Fund and Badlands.
“This is very munch a community based ministry,” she said.
The AELC will be located on the west end of the Attica Elementary building, with Door #3 as the main entrance, which is on College Street.
Badgley can be reached at AELC@atticafmchurch.org or by phone at 765-761-1422.