It has been a rough season for both the Attica and North Vermillion football teams as they have had practices and games canceled due to the ramifications of Covid-19.
Attica has a very limited numbers of players and when several key team members got hurt, the Ramblers had to miss two games until they healed.
North Vermillion had been quarantined as a team in the preseason, missing a scrimmage, and then temporarily losing several squad members who had to sit out because of potential exposure to the virus.
What that meant when the two faced each other on Friday was that the coaches were still in the process of developing their teams, both as individual players and in terms of team coordination.
It also meant that the record of the two schools, 2-1 for Attica and 1-4 for North Vermillion, was no indication of what would happen when teams squared off.
North Vermillion got the ball to open the game and proceeded to drive for a touchdown using nothing but runs by Evan Naylor and Carter Edney.
It took ten plays and 4:57 for the Falcons to go 51 yards for a 6-0 lead, one that remained six points when McKenzie Crowder saw her extra point blocked.
Zack Black returned the ensuing kickoff for the Ramblers out to the 21.
He carried on the next play and then quarterback John Britt threw to Zeb Shonkwiler, showing that the Ramblers were going to mix things up offensively.
While Black did most of the carrying, Brit contributed using his feet as well as his arm, picking up several short gains between passes to Shonkwiler, Bradley Britt and Hayden Galloway on the drive.
John Britt ran the final yard for a game-tying touchdown and then he threw to Shonkwiler on the two-point try for an 8-6 lead with 10:22 left in the first half.
North Vermillion responded right away, again keeping the ball on the ground and letting their single-wing offense show what it could do.
Except for one carry by Naylor, the second Falcon drive was all Edney runs and it covered 48 yards in 3:36 and 8 plays including a final eight-yard burst for a touchdown.
The try for two failed so the Falcons had a four-point lead at 12-8 with 6:46 left in the half.
Attica tried two passes on their next drive with the second one being dropped on third down that forced the first punt of the game.
The hosts began to move the ball into Rambler territory, using the same ground game as before, but trying three passes in a row, all incomplete, including one on fourth down that turned the ball back to Attica.
The visitors got the ball on their own 33 and gained five yards in two plays.
Then, with less than a minute left in the half and just as they had the week before, Attica used a trick play to go 62 yards for a touchdown that, with the two-point conversion made it 16-12 in favor of the Ramblers.
The big play was a hook-and-lateral where John Britt threw short to Shonkwiler near the sideline who then flipped the ball to Black coming out of the backfield with the junior running back racing down the sidelines with the Attica coaches yelling at him “Stay in bounds! Stay in bounds!”
Rambler head coach Theron Schmid said his team had the play ready for the previous week, but could not get into position to use it but that he like the setup in this one.
“North Vermilion was doing a good job of being on top of our receivers” he explained about the pass which, without the lateral, would not have picked up so much as a first down, let alone a touchdown. “Black did the rest.”
Coming out of the halftime break with that 16-12 lead, Attica saw its first drive fail thanks to a penalty that moved the team back and they had to punt.
North Vermillion then went three-and-out and Attica picked up one first down on their next possession before punting again.
With 5:31 left in the third quarter, the Falcons got the ball on their own 11 and went back to their ground game.
Once again, Edney had most of the carries with Naylor getting a couple, as the hosts marched down the field in twelve plays to score with three seconds left in the quarter on a 7-yard Edney run.
Crowder kicked the extra point and the Falcons led 19-16.
Getting the ball on their own 26, John Britt threw once to Shonkwiler for a gain of two and then went long to Bradley Britt who got behind his defender for a 62-yard catch-and-run touchdown.
The two-point try was a pass that fell incomplete after an extended scramble by Britt and so the Ramblers led 22-19, setting up the potential future drama of a game-tying field goal by the hosts.
The Falcons tried to move on the ground but a four-yard tackle for loss by Brandte Gayler put the team into a passing situation and the ensuing throw was picked off by Bradley Britt to give the ball back to Attica with 9:01 left in the game along with their three-point lead.
The Ramblers went three-and-out after seeing a 23-yard run by John Britt wiped out by a holding call and the visitors punted back to the Falcons.
North Vermillion got the ball on their 37 and proceeded to return to their running game, but adding Owen Burns to the mix of ball carriers.
The drive reached the Attica 21 with 38 seconds left as the Falcons used two of their timeouts to extend the game.
Facing second-and-eight, North Vermillion threw to Eli Peasley who was on the goal line, but the toss was slightly under powered and Shonkwiler picked it off to seal the win for the Ramblers.
“All night, we kept telling them to stay awake,” said Schmid in commending his defensive backs for staying alert despite the only half dozen or so throws the Falcons made all night, “and they made the play when we needed it most.”
North Vermillion coach Brian Crabtree said the game came down to mistakes by his team on both sides of the line.
“We had some inopportune errors,” he said and then, pointing to the pair of big plays by Attica, adding, “Those types of plays are the result of [our] inexperience. Give Attica credit for executing in those situations.”
Crabtree closed on a positive note, saying, “We are getting better. This group is young and inexperienced, but the future is bright.”
That future sees the Falcons (1-5) heading to Parke Heritage on Friday while Attica (3-1) travels to face Covington.