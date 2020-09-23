Attica picked up their second win of the season at the expense of Fountain Central when they hosted and defeated the Mustangs by a 20-0 score.
Turnovers, penalties and big plays all played a part in the Red Rambler victory, but not all of those three benefitted the winners.
Fountain Central turned the ball over twice with fumbles while the Ramblers coughed it up three times with interceptions.
Penalties on big plays by the Mustangs killed drives while big plays for Attica lead to scores.
The game started with both teams having to punt on their first possessions and then three plays into Attica’s second drive, Layne Lynch picked off a pass to give the Mustangs the ball.
The very next play saw Fountain Central fumble the ball and recover it, but the team never regained momentum and had to punt.
Attica reached the Mustang 36 but failed to convert on fourth down, giving the ball back to Fountain Central.
The visitors had another self-recovered fumble on their next drive and drove to the Attica 25 before turning the ball over on downs on a fourth-down incompletion.
It was not until just after the midway point of the second quarter that anyone crossed the goal line as Attica used a nine-play drive of 75 yards to do so.
Big plays included a 23-yard completion from John Britt to Zach Black and an 18-yard run by the latter player.
The final play of the drive was an 8-yard pass from Britt to Zeb Shonkwiler who fell backwards into the end zone but held on to the ball for a 6-0 score.
Britt then threw to Black for the two-point conversion to make it 8-0 with 5:42 left in the half.
Fountain Central stayed on the ground on their next drive and saw a nice rollout and run by quarterback Seth Gayler negated by a flag.
A pitch play to Bryan Chirinos got the ball almost to midfield, but another incompletion and another penalty forced a Mustang punt.
Attica used two big plays – wrapped around a tackle for loss by Cole Kirkpatrick for the visitors – to score on their next possession.
First John Britt threw to Bradley Britt for 25 yards and, after the Kirkpatrick tackle, Britt threw to Black for a 46-yard touchdown catch and run on a fake punt on fourth down.
The run for two points failed, so Attica led 14-0 with 2:04 left in the half.
Ryan Hall, the Mustang head coach, said about the scoring play, “that fake punt killed us.”
Gayler got things going for Fountain Central on the next play when he threw to Imanol Barradas and then hit Austin Pickett to move to midfield.
Chirinos had a nice run on the next play but saw it ruled out by a holding call.
Another pass to Barradas was complete, but the next snap saw Black sack Gayler for a 15-yard loss and a play later it was halftime with the score still 14-0.
Fountain Central got the ball to start the third quarter and they kept it on the ground.
The visitors had another recovered fumble on the drive as Gayler, Pickett and Owen Acton carried to move into Attica territory before a five-yard loss on fourth-and-three turned the ball back over to the Ramblers.
Two plays later, Luke Adams picked off a Britt pass, but Fountain Central fumbled four plays later to give the ball right back to Attica.
Britt then threw to Jackson Davis for a 43-yard touchdown catch and run that put the hosts up 20-0 when the two-point try failed.
After a three-and-out punt by Fountain Central, they got the ball back when Ely Thompson picked off another Britt pass, but once again a Mustang fumble killed their chances to score as Brandte Gayler recovered for Attica.
Going into the fourth quarter, Fountain Central started to drive with Pickett having runs of 5, 21, 11 and 12 yards that moved the ball to the Rambler 20.
Then came one of the most unusual plays of the season as the Mustangs ran one of the pitch plays they had used for much of the night, but this time Shonkwiler read it and broke across the line of the toss, intercepting the pitch for yet another turnover.
The remainder of the game saw the teams trading punts until the clock ran out for the 20-0 Attica victory.
Hall said his defense had played their best game of the season and he complemented his two running backs in Pickett and Acton, saying they had “run hard.”
He also pointed out that he played some of his younger players with two freshmen, Dawson Blue and Eli Davis, drawing special praise as he said both “showed real grit.”
After not playing two weeks in a row due to a lack of players, Attica head coach Theron Schmid that the best thing about the night was that his team was “closer to being able to play four quarter with our low numbers.”
Schmid noted that his team struggled early in the year, but that a commitment to conditioning has put the team closer to where they want to be.
“Offensively we struggled at times, but we took advantage of their pressure defense to get some big plays in our passing game,” he explained. “Defensively we talked all week about playing assignment football and we did a really good job.”
Schmid singled out two players for special mention, saying that an “undersized freshman” Eli French did a great job in playing the entire game on the offensive line and that junior Bryan Jones filled in well for one of the missing starters.
He summarized by saying, “We still know we have a lot to build towards, but it was another step in the right direction overall for us.”