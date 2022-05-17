Attica Jr./Sr. High School School was the recent recipient of a $2,00 grant from the Attica Community Foundation to support the promotion of literacy in grades 6-8, according to information from the foundation.
According to Barbi Balensiefer, assistant principal — Attica Jr./Sr. High School, “The goal is to target the most critical struggling readers and to close the gap between their independent reading levels and their grade levels. Utilizing these added resource materials coupled with intensive, explicit instruction, these struggling readers will have 30 minutes of direct customized intervention daily. Ultimately, we hope to improve student’s word attack skills to improve reading comprehension and fluency, therefore, increase students’ reading levels by two grade levels in one year. With that being said, we also believe these students will gain confidence as their reading improves, which will directly correlate to improved student behavior. This funding would allow us to pilot this program for the district, allowing data collection and feedback that could be utilized in determining future program selection.
Dale White, CEO of the Community Foundation says, “Students in grades 6-8 at Attica Junior High School with reading comprehension skills that are significantly below grade level will be the targeted population. In order to keep the groups small, students with scores in the lowest 25% in comprehension will be the target population. The Foundation appreciates the opportunity to partner with the junior high on this initiative. We’re looking forward to great results.”
Attica Community Foundation is a not-for-profit public charity established in 1989 to serve donors, award grants and scholarships, and provide leadership to improve all of Attica.