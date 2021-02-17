It has been a rough season for the Attica boys’ basketball team as they have struggled with impact of Covid-19 on their team.
Twice this season the Red Ramblers were forced into a quarantine that kept them from playing for 18 days or more and, in most of their games, they have been shorthanded with individuals out due to exposure to the virus.
Head coach Bruce Patton was excited about hosting the game on Saturday against the Indiana School of the Deaf when the he said his team was “finally at full strength with everybody back.”
The visiting Orioles came in with a 3-13 record, three wins more than the 0-13 Ramblers, but Attica crowd seemed fired up by every touch of the ball that the hosts had at the start of the game and it seemed to inspire their team.
Zach Black got things started for the Ramblers with a jumper and he later added a free throw for a 3-0 start, but back-to-back baskets by the visitors put them up 4-3.
Antonio Jerkins, who along with Zeb Shonkwiler had missed the game at North Vermillion due to virus restrictions, made a putback that gave Attica the lead at 5-4.
He would then add two free throws and Black a lay-up for a 9-4 score midway through the period.
Garrett Crowder and Black would go on to hit treys and Jerkins a lay-up to close out a 17-4 first quarter that saw the visitors get into foul trouble and whose cold shooting kept them scoreless for the final 5:24 of the period.
The Orioles got on the scoreboard first in the second period with three treys and two lay-ups against only one free throw by Hunter Smith to trail only 18-17.
Shonkwiler ended a four-and-a-half minute Attica scoring drought with a basket, but the visitors tied the game with their fourth trey of the quarter at 20-all with 3:19 left in the second period.
The Attica sophomore then added two free throws and another basket to put the Ramblers ahead for good 25-20 at the halftime intermission.
“I thought we started out playing hard,” Patton said of the first half, “but then we got lax before we got back to playing hard.”
Quarter three started with four straight missed free throws for Attica, a weakness that caused Patton to say after the game, “We will be working on free throws on Monday” as his team was 8-for-20 from the line across all 32 minutes.
Shonkwiler hit a trey to get the Ramblers on the board in the third period, but the Orioles hit right back with one of their own for 28-23 score.
The next minute saw four fouls called, three on Attica and one on the visitors before Shonkwiler made another basket.
After two missed Rambler free throws, Davis scored off a pass from Brandt Gayler, then the visitors missed all three free throw that ensued from a foul on a trey attempt.
John Britt closed out the scoring for Attica as they led 34-23 going into the fourth quarter.
That period saw the second Oriole starter foul out and a third player pick up his fourth foul, all of which resulted in Gayler making a free throw for the Ramblers and a 35-23 lead but also weakened the visitors’ defense.
The Orioles hit a pair of free throws, but Shonkwiler offset them with a basket.
The visitors scored again from the line, but Attica went on an 8-0 spurt – one that could have been larger had they not missed more free throws.
A basket by the Orioles stopped the run for a 45-28 score and they closed out the scoring with a trey that made the final tally 48-31 to give the Ramblers their first victory of the season.
“All the kids were excited about the win,” Patton said, “because almost everybody was involved in the game.”
In the same vein that North Vermillion coach Cody Wright said after his team picked up their first win of the season – against the Ramblers – Patton said that he hoped this would give his team confidence as the squad has “some winnable games ahead – weather permitting.”
With a forecast of 6+ inches of snow for Monday, he said he didn’t know if South Putnam, the next scheduled opponent for the Ramblers, would be able to reach Attica to play the game on Tuesday.