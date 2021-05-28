June 27
The Atkinson-Smalley Reunion will be at the Old Academy Park Pavilion, SR 55, Oxford, IN. It will begin at noon with the welcome. Lunch will be a pitch-in and will be at 12:30 p.m. Participants are asked to take a homemade or purchased dish to share. Participants are also asked to take any genealogical information they may have to share. Drinks will be provided. Activities are planned after the meal and short meeting. The group will caravan to the following locations: drive-thru the Erwood-Atkinson “Edge of the Prairie” wildlife habitat (part of the Cephas and Rachel Atkinson farm). Trails will be mowed for cars. People are asked to take cameras to take pictures of prairie plants and large oak savannas. Please dress for the weather; visit the Atkinson family monuments in the Justus cemetery; tour the Earl and Pearl Atkinson historical house at 409 W. Smith St., Oxford. Contact Information: Gwen Erwood – 530-409-7528.