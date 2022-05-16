When he was a child, Phil Wrighthouse told his parents he wanted to be a game show host.
While he wasn’t hosting the show, Wrighthouse did achieve the next best thing when he recently competed as a contestant on ABC’s “The Chase.”
Wrighthouse, a teacher from Attica, appeared in the third season premiere of “The Chase.” The episode aired May 3 and can be viewed online by visiting https://abc.com/shows/the-chase and is also available on other streaming platforms such as Hulu.
Wrighthouse has always had a love for game shows.
“I’ve always loved game shows and I’ve always had a lot of trivia in my head because of that love of game shows,” he said in an email interview with the Fountain County Neighbor. “When I was a kid, I told folks I wanted to be a game show host when I grew up, so auditioning to be a contestant was about the next best thing. ‘The Chase’ is the hardest show on TV and most well-regarded in the trivia community so it was a thrill to audition for. And, luckily, the months of interviews paid off!”
Asked what inspired him to begin the process of auditioning for the show, Wrighthouse pointed to his love of trivia.
“Whenever I play trivia, I take it far too seriously. I’ve been banned from certain games in circles of friends. When we played in a team pre-pandemic, the only prize was a bar gift card but I took it very seriously. I would study and plan, all for very little payoff,” he said. “When your brain works this way, you end up striving for as many chances as possible to use that drive.”
Wrighthouse described having the chance to appear on “The Chase” as “crazy.”
“It was crazy,” he said. “I traveled to Los Angeles right before Spring Break and couldn’t tell a soul why I was going. The entire staff made the process very easy to navigate and were really nice, trying to keep all the contestants calm. And because of that, it was easy to not be nervous. Instead, I was in awe. They knew I was such a fan of the show and just game shows in general, so we were talking about it all during camera setups.”
Due to COVID-19 protocols, Wrighthouse had to travel to the show’s taping in Studio City at the CBS Radford studio, but said he didn’t feel nervous during the show.
“I had to travel solo for this because of COVID protocols,” he said. “I wasn’t nervous. Once we got rolling and the game began, I went back to that laser focus. The biggest fear I had in the nights leading up to taping was that I just wouldn’t know anything. It didn’t work that way, thankfully.
While Wrighthouse and his fellow contestants didn’t win the show’s prize money, Wrighthouse said he knew “The Chase” was the hardest trivia on television, so he hadn’t gone in with expectations of winning. Instead, he was just focused on having a good time and enjoying the experience.
“Since it’s aired, I can say that we did not win the money,” he said. “As I said, ‘The Chase’ is the hardest game on TV, so I went in not expecting to really win but to have a blast and put on a good hour of TV for folks. “
Appearing on “The Chase” has gotten Wrighthouse quite a bit of attention around Attica.
“People keep stopping me in town! I was at the gas station and someone said they watched the show and thought our team should have won,” he said. “That’s been happening all over. I’m an online teacher at Indiana Gateway Digital Academy and students, every couple of days, keep mentioning they watched it with their families, which really warms my heart.”
Wrighthouse encourages people to watch “The Chase” because it’s challenging and entertaining.
“I just hope people watch the show and then keep watching even if I’m not on. It’s seriously harder than Jeopardy, and super fast,” he said. “The best trivia minds in the world come to play on the show and it’s hopefully an entertaining hour of TV.”